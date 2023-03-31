TPP members to agree on Britain joining free trade accord

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership are set to agree on Britain joining the 11-nation free trade pact at an online ministerial meeting Friday.

Britain’s accession to the high-standard TPP, widely seen as a counter to economic coercion and protectionism, will boost the trade bloc’s gross domestic product to 15 percent of world GDP from the current 12 percent.

Friday’s decision by member ministers, including those from Japan, Canada and Australia, is expected to be approved by the partnership’s regular ministerial meeting slated for July.

The trade alliance, formally known as the Comprehens...