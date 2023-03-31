Former Mastercard CEO Banga to be next World Bank chief

Newsfrom Japan

Former Mastercard Inc. CEO Ajay Banga is set to be the next chief of the World Bank as the only nominee for the top position, the multilateral lender said Thursday.

The bank said in a statement its board will have a formal interview with Banga, who was nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden last month, to finalize the selection “in due course.”

Banga, a U.S. national who was born in India, is now serving as vice chairman of private equity firm General Atlantic. He will succeed David Malpass, who said in mid-February he would leave the post by the end of June, less than a year before his five-ye...