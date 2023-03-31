URGENT: TPP members agree on Britain joining free trade accord
Members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed Friday on Britain joining the 11-nation free trade pact at an online ministerial meeting, a Japanese minister said.
Britain’s accession will be the first expansion of the TPP, known for high trade standards, and will boost the trade bloc’s gross domestic product to 15 percent of world GDP from the current 12 percent.