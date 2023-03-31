Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains as financial fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as concerns over the financial systems in the United States and Europe abated. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 304.78 points, or 1.10 percent, from Thursday to 28,087.71. The broader Topix index was up 20.56 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,003.88. Gainers were led by precision instrument, iron and steel, and electric appliance shares. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.19-21 yen compared with 132.70-80 yen in New York and 132.40-42 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro w...