Japan’s Feb. industrial output rises 4.5% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output in February rose 4.5 percent from the previous month for the first rise in two months, government data showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 94.8 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The increase followed a downwardly revised 5.3 percent contraction in January.

The index of industrial shipments climbed 3.6 percent to 92.4, while that of inventories went up 1.4 percent to 103.6, the first time each category has risen in six months and three months, re...