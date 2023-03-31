URGENT: Japan to restrict exports of advanced chip equipment to China
Japan will tighten export controls on advanced semiconductor-related equipment, the government said Friday, joining U.S. efforts to prevent China from diverting it to military use.
The government will expand the scope of chip-manufacturing items that require the trade minister’s approval for export in the face of Beijing’s rapid military buildup.
The measures are expected to come into force in July after public comment is solicited, according to the government.