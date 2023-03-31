Tokyo stocks climb in morning as U.S., Europe financial fears ease
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks gained Friday morning as concerns over the U.S. and European financial systems abated.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 263.82 points, or 0.95 percent, from Thursday to 28,046.75. The broader Topix index was up 20.58 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,003.90.
Gainers were led by iron and steel, wholesale trade, and precision instrument issues.