Baseball: Yoshida gets 2 hits for Red Sox in MLB Opening Day debut

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida went 2-or-4 with an RBI in his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but the team suffered a 10-9 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

His first hit, a single up the middle in the sixth inning off left-handed reliever Keegan Akin, scored Rafael Devers from second base to cut the Orioles’ lead to 8-3 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Yoshida, batting cleanup and playing left field, added a single to right in the eighth.

“I’m relieved rather than happy,” the 29-year-old said of his first two career hits. “I was deeply touched when I heard the U...