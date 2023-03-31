Tokyo stocks gain on receding banking worries, strong Asia shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, the final day of Japan's fiscal 2022, as sentiment continued to improve on receding banking worries in the United States and Europe, with strong stock markets elsewhere in Asia providing additional support. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 258.55 points, or 0.93 percent, from Thursday at 28,041.48. Through the year to March, the benchmark index rose 220.05 points. The broader Topix index finished 20.18 points, or 1.02 percent, higher at 2,003.50. On Friday, gainers were led by iron and steel, wholesale trade and precision instrument shares.