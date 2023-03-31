Inflation pain to continue for Japan consumers in new fiscal year

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will see another wave of price hikes at the start of the new business year from Saturday as higher raw material costs eat into company margins, dealing yet another blow to consumers already facing inflation rates that have outpaced wage growth. Nearly 5,000 food items, ranging from mayonnaise and cheese to instant noodles will be pricier. In a sign that price hikes are broadening, consumers will be slugged with more expensive services like public transportation and package delivery, while theme parks are raising ticket prices in response to the double whammy of COVID-19 aftershocks and s...