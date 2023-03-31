Japan tourism promotion held in Beijing to boost post-COVID demand

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing hosted a tourism promotion event Friday targeted at local industry officials as demand slowly recovers after China ended its strict “zero-COVID” policy and reopened its borders earlier this year.

The event, attended by about 350 people including Chinese tourist agency and airline representatives, also took place as Japan awaits China’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions including for group tours to be lifted.

The gathering featured a Japanese Awa Odori dance and Okinawan “sanshin” string instrument performance as well as sampling of the country’s food and drink inc...