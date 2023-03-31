Spending by foreign visitors to Japan jumps sevenfold in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Spending by foreign visitors to Japan in 2022 grew sharply from the year before to 898.7 billion yen ($6.8 billion) as arrivals began increasing from October when border restrictions, initially imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, were eased, a government survey showed Friday.

The figure was 7.4 times higher than the 120.8 billion yen spent in 2021, the lowest amount recorded since comparable data became available in 2010, but still down 81.3 percent from the 4.8 trillion yen recorded in 2019, the highest spending ever by overseas travelers.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency survey, th...