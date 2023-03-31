Football: Dutch forward Schalk opens account as Reds extend streak

Newsfrom Japan

Dutch forward Alex Schalk scored in his J-League first-division debut to help spur in-form Urawa Reds to a 3-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol on Friday.

Veteran attacker Shinzo Koroki opened the scoring before Schalk and Takahiro Akimoto also found the net for manager Maciej Skorza’s visiting side, who provisionally climbed to second on the table with their fourth straight league win.

Nelsinho’s Reysol, meanwhile, continue to look for answers and a first J1 win to lift them from the bottom two. Back with Urawa following a one-year loan stint for Consadole Sapporo, Koroki showed good control in close ...