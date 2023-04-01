Power supply forecast to remain tight for Tokyo this summer

Newsfrom Japan

Electricity supply-demand conditions in the Tokyo area are projected to remain tight this summer after power crunch concerns hit resource-poor Japan last year, according to estimates compiled by the government. The reserve power supply capacity ratio in the metropolitan area in July could drop to 3 percent, the lowest level for maintaining stable supply, if a once-in-a-decade level of extreme heat grips the region served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. Utilities in other areas are expected to see power supply reserves of above 3 percent even if such severe weather conditions prev...