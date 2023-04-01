Football: Asano scores 2nd league goal of season in Bochum draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano scored his second goal of the season in the German Bundesliga on Friday as Bochum drew 1-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Asano gave the visitors the lead in the 14th minute at Deutsche Bank Park, pouncing to bury the loose ball from close range after Anthony Losilla’s low volley was saved.

Randal Kolo Muani won a penalty and scored from the spot in the 22nd minute for Frankfurt, for which former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe played the entire match and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada came off the bench in the 74th minute.