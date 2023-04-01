Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title

Newsfrom Japan

Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.

The right-hander started all six of his team’s games at the first of two annual high school championships at the historic ballpark near Osaka. Saturday’s win was Hayashi’s fourth complete-game victory of the tournament. He threw 696 pitches over a span of 15 days.

Two-time spring champion Hotoku Gakuen High School, playing just a few kilometer...