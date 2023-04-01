Football: Yuruki brace helps J1 leaders Kobe ease past Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Koya Yuruki netted a second-half brace as Vissel Kobe claimed a 3-0 win over Kyoto Sanga on Saturday to remain top of the J-League first division.

Kobe needed time to unlock a Kyoto side who had won three straight, conceding just once in the process, but Yuruki’s two well-taken goals settled the leaders’ nerves at Sanga Stadium.

“I’m glad I could help my team get a win,” said Yuruki, after bagging his first goals this term. “Each game feels like a final, and it’s huge to get a win away from home.”

Dominant Vissel had a big opportunity in the 11th minute when Haruya Ide struck a loose ball insi...