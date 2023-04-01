Baseball: Kurihara powers Hawks to 2nd straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Ryoya Kurihara homered for the second straight day to lead the SoftBank Hawks’ offense in a 7-0 Pacific League win Saturday over the Lotte Marines.

Kurihara, whose rising star took a hit last year with season-ending knee surgery in April, opened the scoring with a fourth-inning solo homer, singled twice, walked and drove in three runs.

The Hawks, who lost ace pitcher Kodai Senga to MLB via free agency, posted their second straight shutout thanks to seven innings from Koya Fujii (1-0). Making his first career start, the right-hander struck out nine while walking two and surrendering two hits.

M...