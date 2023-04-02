Football: Mitoma nets Japanese-high 7th goal in Premier League season

Newsfrom Japan

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season on Saturday, surpassing Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight season by a Japanese player. Brighton equalized three times in an entertaining 3-3 home draw with Brentford, which saw Mitoma scoring their first goal in the 21st minute. Mitoma, named the Man of the Match, ran behind the opposing backline to receive a long pass from keeper Jason Steele, before lobbing the ball over advancing Brentford custodian David Raya. Kagawa scored six goals for Manchester Unite...