Baseball: Athletics' Fujinami tagged with loss on MLB debut

Newsfrom Japan

Shintaro Fujinami got off to a bright start before giving up eight runs over 2-1/3 innings and getting tagged with a loss on his MLB debut Saturday, as the Oakland Athletics lost 13-1 to the Los Angeles Angels. The former Hanshin Tigers right-hander struck out four during his two perfect opening innings, getting two-way star Shohei Ohtani, considered his pitching rival in high school, to ground out in the first at Oakland Coliseum. But Fujinami walked his first batter to begin a nightmare third in which he yielded five hits and three walks, letting Ohtani get within centimeters of a grand slam...