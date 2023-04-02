Biden may visit to Japan chip plant on G-7 summit sidelines

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden may visit a cutting-edge semiconductor factory operated by a U.S. chip giant in western Japan when he visits for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, according to diplomatic sources. In a show of close bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor field, he will be accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the plant run by Micron Technology Inc.'s Japanese unit, the sources said. The U.S. administration is providing huge subsidies to expand its domestic chip industry, seeing it as important to national security and providing a competitive edge in t...