Baseball: Rookie Morishita helps unbeaten Tigers eclipse BayStars

Shota Morishita, the Hanshin Tigers' top 2022 draft pick, singled twice, walked and drove in two runs in Sunday's 6-2 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars. Morishita's second hit of the game drove in a run to make it 2-0 in the third inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. His fourth-inning bases-loaded walk made it 4-0. "I'm emotional in my at-bats, and today was no different," Morishita said. "I always go up looking for a positive result." Hiroto Saiki (1-0) struck out eight while allowing a run over 6-1/3 innings to earn the win. Fumihito Haraguchi's pinch-hit eighth-inning two-run home run allo...