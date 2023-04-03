URGENT: Big Japanese makers’ sentiment worsens to 1 in March from 7

Newsfrom Japan

Business confidence among major Japanese manufacturers worsened to 1 in March from 7 three months earlier, the Bank of Japan said Monday.

The reading of the key index measuring confidence among companies such as those in the auto and electronics sectors deteriorated for the fifth straight quarter. The average market forecast was for 3 in a Kyodo News survey.

The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the service sector, rose to 20 from 19 in the previous survey.