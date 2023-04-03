Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, hopes Fed rate hikes over

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday tracking gains on Wall Street late last week as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon halt its interest rate hike cycle.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 107.71 points, or 0.38 percent, from Friday to 28,149.19. The broader Topix index was up 8.69 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,012.19.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and iron and steel shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.34-37 yen compared with 132.76-86 yen in New York and 133.12-14 yen in Tok...