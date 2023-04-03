Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes Fed rate hikes are over

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve could halt its interest rate hike cycle sooner than anticipated.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 108.41 points, or 0.39 percent, from Friday to 28,149.89. The broader Topix index was up 10.58 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,014.08.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and precision instrument shares.