NTT internet, phone services experience disruption across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.'s regional subsidiaries said their internet and telephone services experienced disruptions Monday across Japan.

The companies said services were restored hours after the troubles first occurred Monday morning, the first day of the 2023 fiscal year.

NTT East confirmed disruptions occurred around 7:10 a.m., affecting subscribers to its optical network service in Tokyo, the neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa and Hokkaido in the north of the country.

Customers were unable to make emergency calls temporarily, it said, and the companies requested they instead use...