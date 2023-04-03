Baseball: Senga wins MLB debut, Ohtani hits 1st homer of season

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga threw 5-1/3 innings of one-run ball to win his major league debut with the New York Mets on Sunday, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season.

Senga struck out eight Miami Marlins hitters, all with his trademark forkball, a pitch nicknamed the “ghost fork” that drops suddenly as it approaches the plate, in the Mets’ 5-1 victory at Miami’s loanDepot park.

The 30-year-old right-hander allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base on two hits and two walks. Senga then settled down, striking out the next two and ge...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News