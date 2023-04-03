Baseball: Senga wins MLB debut, Ohtani hits 1st homer of season

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga threw 5-1/3 innings of one-run ball to win his major league debut with the New York Mets on Sunday, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season.

Senga struck out eight Miami Marlins hitters, all with his trademark forkball, a pitch nicknamed the “ghost fork” that drops suddenly as it approaches the plate, in the Mets’ 5-1 victory at Miami’s loanDepot park.

The 30-year-old right-hander allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base on two hits and two walks. Senga then settled down, striking out the next two and ge...