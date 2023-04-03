Tokyo stocks gain on energy shares after OPEC announces output cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, lifted by energy-related shares after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies unexpectedly announced that it will cut its oil output further.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 146.67 points, or 0.52 percent, from Friday at 28,188.15. The broader Topix index finished 14.18 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 2,017.68.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and consumer credit issues.