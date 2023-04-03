URGENT: Japan to ease COVID border controls on arrivals from China from Wed.
Newsfrom JapanSociety Travel Guide to Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan will ease its border control measures for travelers from mainland China from Wednesday amid a decline in novel coronavirus cases, the top government spokesman said Monday.
Under the relaxed rules, visitors from mainland China will be allowed to enter Japan by showing proof of three doses of COVID-19 vaccines, instead of negative results of a test taken 72 hours or less before departure, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a news conference.