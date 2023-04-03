Basketball: Hachimura feeling rhythm as Lakers win big in Houston

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura is "starting to get the rhythm" and is playing more aggressively for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Japanese national basketball team star said Sunday after coming up big in a 134-109 win over the Houston Rockets. Hachimura contributed 20 points to go with a team-high 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes off the bench as the seventh-place Lakers continued surging toward the NBA's Western Conference playoffs with their seventh win from the past 10 games. LeBron James orchestrated the Lakers' offense with an 18-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, while Anthony Dav...