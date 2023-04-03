Japan to ease COVID border controls on arrivals from China from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will ease its border control measures for travelers from mainland China from Wednesday amid a decline in novel coronavirus cases, giving them the option of entering the country by presenting proof of three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the top government spokesman said Monday. Visitors from mainland China are currently required to present proof of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours or less before departure. "We have decided to alter the tentative measures currently in place in light of the infection status at home and abroad, as well as border control steps taken by other Group of...