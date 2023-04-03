Football: Japan's Kamada likely to leave Frankfurt: club official

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada is likely to leave Eintracht Frankfurt after this season, an official of the German Bundesliga club said in a recent interview with public broadcaster ZDF. "The situation with Daichi is that he will probably leave us," Frankfurt executive Markus Krosche said of the 26-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Kamada helped Frankfurt win the Europa League last season and scored three goals in the Champions League this term up to the team's exit in the round of 16. There have been reports that Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and English Premier...