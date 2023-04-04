Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday with technology shares leading the decline, tracking overnight losses in their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 12.43 points, or 0.04 percent, from Monday to 28,175.72. The broader Topix index was down 2.40 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,015.28.

Decliners included information and communication, electric appliance and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.32-33 yen compared with 132.43-53 yen in New York and 133.53-55 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was q...