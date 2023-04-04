Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended gains Tuesday morning on buying of energy-related shares following a rise in U.S. oil futures overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 55.82 points, or 0.20 percent, from Monday to 28,243.97. The broader Topix index was up 2.70 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,020.38.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and wholesale trade shares.