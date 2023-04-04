Baseball: Ohtani goes deep again as Yoshida hits 1st MLB homer

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went deep for the second straight game for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday while the Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida blasted his first MLB home run.

Two-way star Ohtani, batting third as the designated hitter at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners, broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning during the Angels’ 7-3 win.

The World Baseball Classic MVP in March launched his second homer in two days, sending a 1-1 changeup from George Kirby over the center-field wall.

Boston’s new acquisition Yoshida, meanwhile, homered in the first inning in the Boston Red Sox...