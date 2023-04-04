Tokyo stocks rise as higher oil prices lift energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their gains Tuesday, lifted by the continued buying of energy-related shares following a rise in U.S. oil futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 99.27 points, or 0.35 percent, from Monday at 28,287.42. The broader Topix index finished 5.08 points, or 0.25 percent, higher at 2,022.76.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and electric power and gas issues.