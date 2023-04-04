G-7 trade ministers vow to cooperate on tech export controls

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Tuesday agreed to cooperate to impose export controls for cutting-edge technologies amid concerns that countries such as China may use them for military purposes and surveillance.

“We reaffirm that export controls are a fundamental policy tool to address the challenges posed by the diversion of technology critical to military applications as well as for other activities that threaten global, regional, and national security,” the ministers said in a joint statement after an online meeting.

The G-7, which groups Britain, Canada, Franc...