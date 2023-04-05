Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, economic slowdown concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings data that indicate a possible economic slowdown.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 206.50 points, or 0.73 percent, from Tuesday to 28,080.92. The broader Topix index was down 20.17 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,002.59.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product, and mining shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 131.42-45 yen compared with 131.65-75 yen in New York and 132.60-62 yen in Tokyo at...