Tokyo stocks fall in morning over U.S. economic slowdown concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning after weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings data fueled concerns about a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 369.53 points, or 1.31 percent, from Tuesday to 27,917.89. The broader Topix index was down 31.09 points, or 1.54 percent, at 1,991.67.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product and machinery shares.