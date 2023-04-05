Football: Mitoma assists, sets club record in Brighton win

Newsfrom Japan

Kaoru Mitoma got an assist as Brighton won 2-0 away to Bournemouth on Tuesday, with the Japan winger becoming the first player from the club to score or provide an assist in five consecutive English Premier League matches.

A low left-footed cross from man-of-the-match Mitoma was superbly flicked into the bottom corner by an Evan Ferguson backheel for the 27th-minute opener at Vitality Stadium.

“It was down to his quality. It was amazing to see him score from that body position,” said Mitoma of the 18-year-old Ireland international’s goal.

Substitute and 19-year-old Paraguayan Julio Enciso nett...