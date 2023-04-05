Tokyo stocks drop sharply on fears over U.S. economic downturn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings data fueled concerns about a downturn in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 474.16 points, or 1.68 percent, from Tuesday at 27,813.26. The broader Topix index finished 38.92 points, or 1.92 percent, lower at 1,983.84.

All industry categories except marine transportation issues declined, led by iron and steel, oil and coal product and machinery shares.