Gist of Japan’s new aid scheme for militaries of like-minded nations

The following is the gist of Japan’s new aid scheme for militaries of like-minded countries, called official security assistance, announced Wednesday.

The assistance:

-- is to be offered to developing countries.

-- provides equipment, such as surveillance radars and drones, for free.

-- will not include lethal weapons.

-- is aimed at improving deterrence against China.

-- designates Bangladesh, Fiji, Malaysia and the Philippines as the recipients for fiscal 2023.

-- could be offered to Ukraine.

-- will involve signing agreements with recipients to ensure that the equipment is not used for purp...