Gist of Japan’s new aid scheme for militaries of like-minded nations
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The following is the gist of Japan’s new aid scheme for militaries of like-minded countries, called official security assistance, announced Wednesday.
The assistance:
-- is to be offered to developing countries.
-- provides equipment, such as surveillance radars and drones, for free.
-- will not include lethal weapons.
-- is aimed at improving deterrence against China.
-- designates Bangladesh, Fiji, Malaysia and the Philippines as the recipients for fiscal 2023.
-- could be offered to Ukraine.
-- will involve signing agreements with recipients to ensure that the equipment is not used for purp...