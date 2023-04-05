Baseball: Eagles’ Matsui youngest to 200 career saves in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Matsui pitched out of a ninth-inning pickle to preserve the Rakuten Eagles’ lead and save his 200th career game in a 1-0 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions on Wednesday.

The lefty became the ninth pitcher to reach the milestone in Nippon Professional Baseball and the youngest at the age of 27 years and five months.

“I was quite tense, so I’m glad we could win,” Matsui said. “I’m grateful to those who took a chance on me and gave me opportunities to pitch. I’m really happy to achieve this today, in front of my family and so many fans.”

With two on and no outs at Rakuten Mobile Park Mi...