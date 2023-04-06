Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, weighed down by technology shares after their U.S. counterparts dropped overnight on the back of weaker-than-expected economic indicators.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 334.23 points, or 1.20 percent, from Wednesday to 27,479.03. The broader Topix index was down 23.29 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,960.55.

Decliners were led by metal product, machinery and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 130.93-94 yen compared with 131.28-38 yen in New York and 131.39-42 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesd...