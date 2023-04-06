Tokyo stocks fall in morning on tech shares after weak U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning, weighed down by technology shares after their U.S. counterparts declined overnight on the back of weaker-than-expected economic indicators. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 299.58 points, or 1.08 percent, from Wednesday to 27,513.68. The broader Topix index was down 17.93 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,965.91. Decliners were led by machinery, electric appliance and marine transportation shares.