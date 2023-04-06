Imported EV sales in Japan jump 65% to record high in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The number of imported electric vehicles sold in Japan during fiscal 2022 rose 65.0 percent from a year earlier to a record 16,464 units, an industry organization said Thursday, underscoring the increasing popularity of the genre in a country still dominated by gasoline-powered cars.

The number of EVs represents 6.7 percent of the 246,196 imported cars sold in the year ended last month, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said.

Government subsidies prompted more drivers to turn to environment-friendly, all-electric vehicles, the association said. Models from Tesla Inc. of the United Sta...