Tokyo stocks extend losses amid U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended losses Thursday, weighed down by a drop in technology shares on worries about an economic recession in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 340.63 points, or 1.22 percent, from Wednesday at 27,472.63. The broader Topix index finished 22.56 points, or 1.14 percent, lower at 1,961.28.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, marine transportation and machinery shares.