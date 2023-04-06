Baseball: Ohtani singles in run, overcomes challenges for 1st win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani earned his first win Wednesday, bouncing back from early control issues and difficulties with a new rule to allow one run over six innings and drive in a run as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Ohtani (1-0) walked the first two batters he faced and the Mariners took a 1-0 first-inning lead at T-Mobile Park. The Japanese walked four and hit two while striking out eight in a 111-pitch outing.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh, back-to-back RBI singles from Mike Trout and Ohtani off Andres Munoz made it 4-1 before the Mariners scored twice in the home half.

At the plat...