China’s Xi meets with French President Macron, to discuss Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping began talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday, with the two leaders expected to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, as Western nations warn China against providing weapons to Russia.

Macron is on a three-day trip to China through Friday, his first visit since November 2019. He said in a speech at the French Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday that China can “play an important role” in achieving peace based on its close ties with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In a show of European unity toward developing cooperation...