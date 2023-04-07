Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning as investors bought shares that had fallen sharply over the past two trading days, but persistent worries about a U.S. economic slowdown capped the market’s upside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 40.18 points, or 0.15 percent, from Thursday to 27,512.81. The broader Topix index was up 6.41 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,967.69.

Gainers included banks, precision instrument and marine transportation shares.